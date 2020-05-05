|
|
Jeanette Baldwin
Mingo - Jeanette Marie Baldwin, age 88 of Mingo, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Mercy One in Newton. Private family funeral services will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Colfax. Burial will take place at Graham Cemetery on Saturday, May 9 at 11:15 a.m. and open to the public. Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or the Mingo Fire Department and condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com
The daughter of Lynwood and Katherine (Kelleher) Gillan, Jeanette was born on October 3, 1931 in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Jeanette attended St. Patrick's Catholic School thru 8th grade and then graduated from Kennett Square High School. She attended Beacom Business College in Wilmington, Delaware. On October 6, 1951, she was united in marriage to James Baldwin at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Jeanette was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where she was active in the Altar & Rosary Society. She was also a longtime member of the Mingo American Legion Auxiliary, the Mingo Women's Club, Lunch Bunch and a past board member of the Central Iowa Water Association. Jeanette worked and retired as the Postmaster at the Mingo Post Office. Jeanette's greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family at her farm house. She often wrote letters and phoned distant family and friends. She had a deep concern for the well-being of everyone she knew.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Mark (Deb) Baldwin, Elizabeth (David) Birkenholtz, Timothy (Jeanine) Baldwin and John (Lori) Baldwin; 12 grandchildren; Angela (Chris) Clark, Jacob (Katie) Baldwin, James Baldwin, Erin Birkenholtz, Allison Birkenholtz, Michael Birkenholtz, Mark Baldwin, Anna Baldwin, Kathleen Baldwin, Carrie Baldwin, Steven (Kaitlyn) Baldwin and Jenna Baldwin; five great grandchildren, Jonas, Jaida, Sydney Baldwin, Noah and Carson Clark and a sister, Claire Gillan. Preceding Jeanette in death were her parents, husband, Jim in 1978, a daughter, Claudia Baldwin at age 9 in 1961 and an infant sister, Delores. The family would like to thank the staff at Park Centre and Mercy One in Newton. Jeanette's death was due to complications associated with covid-19.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 5 to May 6, 2020