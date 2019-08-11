|
|
"Mattie" Jeanette Jennings
Des Moines - Jeanette Jennings, 84, passed away August 2, 2019.
Funeral services for Jeanette will be held at 12 noon, August 16, 2019 at St. Paul AME Church. Burial to follow at Glendale.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence and her son Thomas "Bobby" Jennings. She is survived by her children, Helen "Ginger" Commodore (Robert), Deanna Edmond, Joyce Sims (Ray), Gaylan Jennings (Darla Johnson) and Nichole Jennings (Lonnie Florence, Sr.); sisters, Sandra Golding (Raymond), Betty Jackson and Carolyn Hamilton; 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 11, 2019