Services
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 309-6550
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul AME Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette "Mattie" Jennings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette "Mattie" Jennings Obituary
"Mattie" Jeanette Jennings

Des Moines - Jeanette Jennings, 84, passed away August 2, 2019.

Funeral services for Jeanette will be held at 12 noon, August 16, 2019 at St. Paul AME Church. Burial to follow at Glendale.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence and her son Thomas "Bobby" Jennings. She is survived by her children, Helen "Ginger" Commodore (Robert), Deanna Edmond, Joyce Sims (Ray), Gaylan Jennings (Darla Johnson) and Nichole Jennings (Lonnie Florence, Sr.); sisters, Sandra Golding (Raymond), Betty Jackson and Carolyn Hamilton; 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now