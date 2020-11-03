Jeanette "Jean" Rushenberg
Waukee - Jeanette "Jean" Kathryn Rushenberg, 92, of Waukee, Iowa, formerly of Des Moines, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. A private family interment will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Jean was born on May 7, 1928 to John L. and Mary (Bier) Blum in Manning, IA. Jean attended Manning High School and worked at the creamery in Manning. Jean married Gaylord (Bud) Rushenberg on April 21, 1947 in Defiance, IA. They lived in Harlan and eventually moved to the Des Moines area in 1961. After many years, they moved to the Cedars Assisted Living in Madrid. Following Bud's death in April, 2019, Jean moved to Legacy Pointe in Waukee.
Jean's primary role was a full-time mother to her six children, while Bud often traveled for his job with the State of Iowa. When the kids were older, Jean worked as an aide at Karen Acres Nursing Home. She then worked at Methodist Hospital in the Radiation Oncology Department as a Transporter and Assistant until she retired in 1991. Jean enjoyed reading novels, taking walks, music, gardening, and travelling. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Jean is survived by her son, Dennis (JoAnn) Rushenberg of Tulsa, OK; daughter, Kathy (Richard) Howe of Waukee; sons, Randy Rushenberg of West Des Moines, Tracy (Deb) Rushenberg of Urbandale, and Kevin Rushenberg of Clive; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son, Gary, her parents, many siblings and her beloved husband, Bud, of 72 years.
In Jean's honor, memorial contributions may be made out to the Alzheimer's Association
, 1730 28th St., West Des Moines, IA 50265 or UnityPoint Hospice in care of UnityPoint Health Foundation, 1415 Woodland Ave., Suite E-200, Des Moines, IA 50309.
