Jeanine Cauterucci
Des Moines - Jeanine Cauterucci, 87, passed away February 21, 2020, at Karen Acres Healthcare Center in Urbandale, Iowa. She was born in Atlantic, Iowa, on June 27, 1932, to John and Mabel Morton.
Jeanine graduated from Griswold High School in 1950 and studied music at Drake University.
Music was her true passion in life. She was a professional singer for private events as well as various Big Bands and Swing Bands in the community. Jeanine owned and operated 2nd Time Around Lounge for many years. She then went to work for Flower City, Ingram Entertainment, and Deerfield Retirement Community, retiring in 2013.
Jeanine was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Des Moines. She was a woman of strong faith and had a great love for Jesus. Jeanine enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
Jeanine is survived by her children, Debbie (Marden "Mardy") Gazzo, John (Susan) Weirich, James (Diana) Weirich, Jay (Sheila) Weirich, Jeff (Chrissy) Weirich, and Joel (Michaela) Cauterucci; 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; her sister, Rosalie Jobe; as well as other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Maurice Morton.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2101 Evergreen Avenue in Des Moines. A private family burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Karen Acres Healthcare Center and Suncrest Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the church or charitable organization of your choice in loving memory of Jeanine.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020