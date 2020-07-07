Jeanine L. Rothermel
Des Moines - Jeanine L. Rothermel, 90, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Calvin Community in Des Moines. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Thursday, July 9th at Glendale Cemetery.
Jeanine was born May 27, 1930 to Fred and Mae Rothermel in Des Moines. She was a high school graduate and went on to school for the deaf. Jeanine was a proficient lip reader and worked as a administrative assistant in the insurance industry for decades. Jeanine joined Holy Trinity Catholic Church in 1961 and has been a faithful member until her death.
Survivors include her church friends and caregivers at Calvin Community.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvin Community Good Samaritan Fund or Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
.