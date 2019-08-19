|
Jeanne Baughman
Ames - Jeanne Baughman of Ames passed away August 13, 2019 at Mary Greeley Medical Center. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 20 at Adams Funeral Home, 502 Douglas Ave. Ames. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 21 at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Ames. Burial will be in the Ames Municipal Cemetery.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Bob Baughman; four children, Tammy "David" Hansen of Clarksville, IA, Daniel "McKayla" Knight of Eugene, Oregon, Eric Knight of Boone, IA and Jack Scott "Lisa" Knight of Marshalltown, IA.; a sister, Priscilla Platt of La Habra, CA.; her grandchildren, Krystal "Nick" Duellman, Pierce "Haley" Draper, Rachael Hansen, Cody Hansen, Alex Hansen, Casey Knight, Logan Knight and Josie Knight, Tresonya, Izikaula, Jacquire, Ramkell and Annabel; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the family.
Full obituary can be viewed at www.adamssoderstrum.com
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 19, 2019