Jeanne Crabb
1943 - 2020
Jeanne Crabb

Adel - Jeanne Crabb, 77 of Adel, passed way Wednesday, July 8, 2020. A visitation will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel, where family will greet friends from 5:00-8:00 pm. The family asks that those in attendance to please follow social distancing guidelines. Masks are recommended. Burial will take place at a later date.

Jeanne Rae King was born February 6, 1943 to Elmer Ray and Betty Marie (Streeter) King at Indianola, Iowa.

Jeanne married Leland Ruble and had two daughters, Christy Lynn Ruble of Windsor Heights and Kimber Lee (Dan) Walsted of Urbandale and step grandson Danny Walsted. She married James Kenneth Crabb in September of 1970.She enjoyed spend time traveling with her partner James Richard (Dick) Barry, who was also the grandfather to her only grandchild Fletcher Cole Barry.

Jeanne is also survived by Dick Barry's family, James (Deceased) (Christine) Barry of Norwoodville, Iowa; and Joe (Tara) Barry, Jazmin, Braden and Jaden of Waukee. She is also survived by her brother, Allen (Kathy) King and sister, Sally (Richard) Wood.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adel Public Library or to the Autism Speaks. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
(515) 993-4240
