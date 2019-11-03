|
|
Jeanne E. King
Indianola - Services for Jeanne Elaine King, 99, who passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Jeanne is survived by her sister, Norma Goering; sister-in-law, Nadine Johnson Olson; children, Linda (Bill) Parker, Ben (Margaret) King, Steve King, Carole Bayeur-Dawson, Joy (Bill) Leggett, and Julie (Tim) Bantz; 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Nellie; husband, Earl King; sisters, Lenoir Clevenger, Lois Wellons, and Ruth Oxenreider; brothers, Bert and Homer Clevenger; son-in-law, John Dawson; and daughter-in-law, Diane King.
The visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, November 5 at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to Fairview Community Church, LifeServe Blood Center or Taylor House Hospice. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019