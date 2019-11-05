Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Jeanne Geissinger

Jeanne Geissinger Obituary
Jeanne Geissinger

Des Moines - Jeanne Alice Geissinger 98, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019 at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m., also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the or the .

For full obituary, see www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
