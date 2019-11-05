|
Jeanne Geissinger
Des Moines - Jeanne Alice Geissinger 98, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019 at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, IA.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m., also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the or the .
For full obituary, see www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019