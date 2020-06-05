Jeanne Irene Boesen
Des Moines - Jeanne was born in 1924 in Detroit, Michigan to John & Irene Sunday. She passed away of natural causes June 4, 2020, under the exceedingly compassionate care of the team at EveryStep Kavanagh House Hospice in Des Moines.
During WWII, Jeanne worked as a secretary for the Army Corps of Engineers in Canada and Alaska. She moved to Des Moines in 1947, and spent her married years managing the household and shuttling her many children to various lessons and activities. She later rejoined the workforce, spending 16 years in political affairs and administrative positions at the Iowa State Education Association.
Jeanne spent many happy days with friends riding horses at Robin Hill Stables in Waterworks Park, and delighted in traveling both the US and abroad with good friends in her retirement. She was an avid reader and was adept at creating watercolors of favorite places and pets. She thoroughly enjoyed the challenges and rewards she found through volunteering, from hosting foreign students to working with the League of Women Voters, On With Life, Salisbury House, Amanda the Panda, Blank Park Zoo, Pella Opera House, and the Pella Public Library.
Jeanne is survived by her children Richard Boesen, Jr., Nancy Strub (Brian), Susan Copple (Vince), Becky Nelson, Fred Boesen (Ginny), Zita Cashin (Willie), twelve grandchildren, five great grandchildren and brother George Sunday of Detroit, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by infant children Francis, Gerard, Mary and Amy, her parents, brother Jack, sister Rita Goll, grandchildren Kelsey Strub and Nick Strub, and great granddaughter Lucy Lind. Donations in Jeanne's memory are encouraged to be made to the NickTeddy Foundation (NickTeddy.org), EveryStep Kavanagh House or any of the organizations where she gladly volunteered.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.