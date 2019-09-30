|
|
Jeanne L. Miles
Des Moines - Jeanne L. Miles, 79, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Services will be held 2 pm Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Jeanne was born June 6, 1940, in Adel, IA, to Glen and Mary (Cronk) Rhoads. She married Hollis (Bill) Miles Jr. on February 19, 1966, in Rock Island, IL.
She enjoyed going to the casino with her sister and friend, Nancy. Jeanne loved to play computer games, board games, and card games. She also liked crafting and even taught a crafting class for children. Her greatest joy was being with her grandkids.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Gary (Kim) Miles of Des Moines, IA, James Miles of Des Moines, IA, Mary (Steven) Bauer of Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, Christopher Bauer, Nicole Bauer, Savannah Miles; sister, Joyce Williamson of McCausland, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Hollis.
The family will receive friends from 1 - 2 pm Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to the family for a future memorial. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 30, 2019