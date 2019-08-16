|
Jeanne Marie Dawson
New York City, NY - Jeanne Marie Dawson passed away on May 11, 2019 in New York City, NY where she had resided for 45 years.
Jeanne was born October 11, 1946 in Des Moines, IA to Ruth M (Amis) & Virgil L Dawson. She is survived by her father, Virgil, Princeton, IA, her sister, Janet McMillan, Sarasota, FL , brother, Mark (Becke) Dawson, of Princeton, IA and 6 nieces & nephews. Her mother, Ruth, preceded her in death. Jeanne graduated from Ankeny High School in 1964 and followed her path as an artist throughout college and her career.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, August 19, 2019 at Sheridan Park United Methodist Church. Internment is at Highland Memory Gardens in Des Moines.
We will miss the artistic spirit of this amazing woman.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 16, 2019