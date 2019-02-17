|
Jeanne S. Howard
Des Moines - Jeanne S. Howard, 97, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Trinity Center at Luther Park in Des Moines, IA. Services will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Jeanne was born October 11, 1921, in Cedar Rapids, IA, to Walter and Laura (Raymond) Spencer. She married Earl Howard on September 4, 1943, at Highland Park Presbyterian Church.
After graduating from North High School, Jeanne worked for Des Moines Water Works. After be a homemaker for many years, she then worked as a Bank Officer for American Federal Savings and Loan for many years, retiring in 1983. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and a long-time volunteer for IA Lutheran Hospital. Jeanne was a 50 year member of the Auburn Lodge of Eastern Star.
Jeanne was well known for her cross stitching and needlework, but most all for her love of the color blue. She was always an avid reader and loved her crosswords and word puzzles. Jeanne truly enjoyed visiting family in CO and MN as well as spending time with her family here in Iowa.
Jeanne is survived by her son, David Alan (Mert) Howard of Des Moines, IA; daughter, Debra Jeanne (Richard) Daniels of Montezuma, IA; grandchildren, BJ (Tina) Lansing of Ankeny, IA, Vanessa (Jason) Whitinger of Ankeny, IA, Nicole (Dan) Weifenbach of Des Moines, IA, Jennifer (Kevin) Overturf of Norwalk, IA; nieces and nephew, Betty, Joan, Cora, Gina, Roxanne, Babette, Michelle, Mary, Mike, Patty, Kate, Betsy, Annie, Rachel, Stephanie, Linda, and Lisa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Howard, Jr.; parents; siblings, Maralyn (Bob) Boland and Jack (Margaret) Spencer.
The family will receive friends from 4 - 7 pm Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church, . Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019