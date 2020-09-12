1/1
Jeanne Sandholm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Sandholm

Newton - Jeanne Sandholm, was born January 22, 1927 in Des Moines, Iowa. She married John Sandholm in 1948. Jeanne was a teacher at Orchard Place in Des Moines, Kellogg grade school and Emmerson Hough grade school in Newton.

Jeanne died on Monday, September 7, 2020, in Newton, Iowa.

Those left to honor Jeanne's memory include her children, Deborah Williams; Paul Sandholm (Geri Doyle); Carol (Gary) York; Timothy Sandholm; and Kathryn "Kitty" (Eric) Forsythe; her grandchildren, great grandchildren and a sister.

A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be left at www.pencefh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pence - Reese Funeral Home
310 North 2nd Avenue East
Newton, IA 50208
641-792-5125
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pence - Reese Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved