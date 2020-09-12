Jeanne Sandholm
Newton - Jeanne Sandholm, was born January 22, 1927 in Des Moines, Iowa. She married John Sandholm in 1948. Jeanne was a teacher at Orchard Place in Des Moines, Kellogg grade school and Emmerson Hough grade school in Newton.
Jeanne died on Monday, September 7, 2020, in Newton, Iowa.
Those left to honor Jeanne's memory include her children, Deborah Williams; Paul Sandholm (Geri Doyle); Carol (Gary) York; Timothy Sandholm; and Kathryn "Kitty" (Eric) Forsythe; her grandchildren, great grandchildren and a sister.
A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.