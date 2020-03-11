Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
1204 13th Street
Dallas Center, IA
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church
1204 13th Street
Dallas Center, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Shields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Shields


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Shields Obituary
Jeanne Shields

Dallas Center - Evelyn Jean Shields, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center, IA. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at First Presbyterian Church in Dallas Center. Burial will follow at Brethren Cemetery.

Jeanne was born May 8, 1934, in Greenbriar, IA, to Ival and Dorthy (Cox) Badger. She was married to Roger Shields and they made their home in Dallas Center. Jeanne was a 50+ year member of the First Presbyterian Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved to cook, garden, and listen to any gospel music.

Jeanne worked in dietary food service for Dallas Center High School for many years and later for the Woodward Resource Center for 20 years, retiring in 2000.

Jeanne is survived by her children, Jerry (Eileen) Shields of Dallas Center, IA, Steve (Sue) Shields of St. Paul, MN, Sherre Jo Edmondson of Perry, IA, and David (Sheryl) Shields of Dallas Center, IA; eleven grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her siblings, Merle Badger, Barbara Rutherford, Juanita Cyr, Charles Badger, and Lois Badger.

The family will receive friends from 3 - 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at First Presbyterian Church in Dallas Center. Contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Dallas Center. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -