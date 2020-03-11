|
|
Jeanne Shields
Dallas Center - Evelyn Jean Shields, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center, IA. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at First Presbyterian Church in Dallas Center. Burial will follow at Brethren Cemetery.
Jeanne was born May 8, 1934, in Greenbriar, IA, to Ival and Dorthy (Cox) Badger. She was married to Roger Shields and they made their home in Dallas Center. Jeanne was a 50+ year member of the First Presbyterian Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved to cook, garden, and listen to any gospel music.
Jeanne worked in dietary food service for Dallas Center High School for many years and later for the Woodward Resource Center for 20 years, retiring in 2000.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Jerry (Eileen) Shields of Dallas Center, IA, Steve (Sue) Shields of St. Paul, MN, Sherre Jo Edmondson of Perry, IA, and David (Sheryl) Shields of Dallas Center, IA; eleven grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her siblings, Merle Badger, Barbara Rutherford, Juanita Cyr, Charles Badger, and Lois Badger.
The family will receive friends from 3 - 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at First Presbyterian Church in Dallas Center. Contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Dallas Center. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020