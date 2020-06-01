Jeanne ThybergDes Moines - 97 passed away May 30, 2020Jeanne was born to the late Dr. Herbert and Faye Sohm, June 17th, 1922 in Denver, CO. Jeanne attended St Augustin's Grade School; St Joseph's Academy and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1940. She went on to attend St. Mary's of Notre Dame for 2 years before Joining the US Navy as a Wave to help in the war effort. While stationed at Treasure Island in San Francisco she met and married William "Stan" Thyberg who had just returned to the states from the Pacific. Jeanne and Stan made their home in Des Moines and had six children.Jeanne served on the Mercy Hospital Guild for several years and as president in 1964 started the 1st gift shop/café. She was a member of the Junior League since 1955, St. Mary's Alumni Association, St. Augustin's Rosary Society, and a life member of Waves National. Jeanne was also able to go on the Honor Flight in 2010.Jeanne worked as an Interior Designer for many years once her children were older. She was an avid golfer and a member of WWGA for more than 20 years serving as president in 1979. She and Stan loved to travel in their RV during their retirement years.Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Stan Thyberg, grandson Robert Cornelisse, great grandson Jace Cornelisse, sister Patricia Pipkin (Hugh) of Tucson AZ. and son in law David Child She is survived by her six children Bill Thyberg (Sandy), Patty Thyberg, Steve Thyberg (Debbie), Charlie Thyberg (Catherine), James Thyberg all of Des Moines, and Jeanne Pickett of Omaha, NE. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.The family is requesting donations be made to St. Augustin's Parish, or Every Step Hospice (formerly Hospice of Central Iowa)Based on today's restrictions a Rosary and Mass will be said in her honor Burial at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel IA. at a later date.