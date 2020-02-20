|
|
Jeannette Lucille (Elliott) Whelchel
Des Moines - Jeannette Lucille (Elliott) Whelchel, 89, went home to be with her husband and other loved ones on February 18, 2020. She was born November 3, 1930 in Whitten, Iowa to Clifford and Minnie (Long) Elliott.
Jeannette retired after 30 years of dedicated service with the State of Iowa and was a life member of Post 738. She was a talented seamstress, accomplished gardener, unique cook and gifted artist. In her free time, she enjoyed being in nature, horses, volunteering, travelling and reading. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.
Jeannette is survived by daughters Jeanne Wheeler, Sheryl Knox, Judy Stuva; grandchildren David (Angela) Knox, Shelly (Dana) Braunschweig, Craig (Jami) Knox, and Joe (Rachel) Wood; 8 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; grandchildren, Jason Wood and Troy Armel; 5 siblings; and son-in-law, Gary Stuva.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, Des Moines, Iowa. Burial will be at 1:30 PM on Monday at Webb Cemetery outside of Indianola.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020