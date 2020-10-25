1/
Jeannine Clark
{ "" }
Jeannine Clark

Des Moines - Jeannine, 75, passed away on October 20, 2020 at Fleur Heights Care Center. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., with a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 31 at Brooks South Town Chapel at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Jeannine is lovingly remembered by her son, Don Richardson (Julie Spaur) and daughter, Beverly (Jeff) Hagge; eight grandsons; seventeen great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Charles Manning and Wallace Hiatt.

Jeannine was preceded in death by her father, Wallace Hiatt; mother, Helen Manning; stepfather, Charles Manning; grandson, Dustin and granddaughter, Amber.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Brooks South Town Chapel
OCT
31
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Brooks South Town Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Brooks South Town Chapel
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
(515) 285-4600
