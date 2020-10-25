Jeannine Clark

Jeannine ClarkDes Moines - Jeannine, 75, passed away on October 20, 2020 at Fleur Heights Care Center. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., with a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 31 at Brooks South Town Chapel at Sunset Memorial Gardens.Jeannine is lovingly remembered by her son, Don Richardson (Julie Spaur) and daughter, Beverly (Jeff) Hagge; eight grandsons; seventeen great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Charles Manning and Wallace Hiatt.Jeannine was preceded in death by her father, Wallace Hiatt; mother, Helen Manning; stepfather, Charles Manning; grandson, Dustin and granddaughter, Amber.