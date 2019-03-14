|
|
Jeff Bell
Des Moines - Jeffrey Curtis Bell, age 59, died Saturday, March 9, 2019.
Jeff was born September 23, 1959 in Des Moines, Iowa to Jack and Barbara (Andersen) Bell. He worked for the U. S. Postal Service for many years. Jeff loved spending time with his family. He was an avid football fan and enjoyed golfing and fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 37 ½ years, Becky Bell; sons, Joe and Jerod Bell; father, Jack Bell; sisters, Debbie (Craig) Johnson and Cindy Bell; numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and coworkers who loved Jeff. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara and his son, Jacob.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, also at Hamilton's, and will conclude with burial at Glendale Cemetery.
In remembrance of Jeff, memorials may be made to the . The family wishes to thank the nursing staff in the Critical Care Unit at Methodist Hospital. They are angels on earth! Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 14, 2019