Services
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
914 Roland Avenue
Chariton, IA 50049
(641) 774-2918
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
914 Roland Avenue
Chariton, IA 50049
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
914 Roland Avenue
Chariton, IA 50049
1954 - 2019
Jeff Cox Obituary
Jeff Cox

Chariton - Jeff Allen Cox Sr. passed away at his home in rural Chariton on October 28, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 11:30. Memorials may be directed to Jeff's family. Jeffrey Allen Cox was born October 6, 1954 in Seattle, Washington to Thomas and Jane Johnson Cox. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1972. Jeff was married to Linda West on August 25, 1973.

Jeff was a proud 3rd generation sheet metal worker and belonged to the Local 45 Union. Jeff enjoyed the country and loved his home in rural Lucas County where he has lived for nearly twenty years.

Jeff will be greatly missed by his wife, Linda; children: Jeff Cox Jr. and Melody Cox; grandchildren: Ashley Duit and MacKenzie Sheridan; and great grandchildren: Ezra and Eliana. Also surviving are his father, Tom Cox; siblings: Linda (Linn) West and Mike (Marlene) Cox; along with many relatives and friends. Preceding him in death were his mother, Jane Cox; sister, Cheryl Kennedy; and step-mother, Jane Cox.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
