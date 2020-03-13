|
Jeff Easley
Earlham - Jeff Easley, 52, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Earlham Community Building in Earlham, with a Remembrance Service held one hour prior from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Nina Lorimor-Easley.
Memorials made to the family will be designated to support causes that Jeff was passionate about and involved with.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020