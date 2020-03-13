Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Winterset Chapel
1823 N. John Wayne Drive
Winterset, IA 50273
(515) 462-4080
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeff Easley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeff Easley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeff Easley Obituary
Jeff Easley

Earlham - Jeff Easley, 52, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Earlham Community Building in Earlham, with a Remembrance Service held one hour prior from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Nina Lorimor-Easley.

Memorials made to the family will be designated to support causes that Jeff was passionate about and involved with.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeff's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -