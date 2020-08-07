1/1
Jeff Elliott
Jeff Elliott

Winterset - Jeff Elliott, 55, died peacefully surrounded by his family on August 5, 2020. He battled a long and courageous fight with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. He was a brain donor to DIAN (Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network) to the school of medicine at Washington University in St. Louis.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 33 years, Elizabeth; his children, Mitchell (Ashley Avila), Anne, and Daniel; and grandson, Brier. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allan and Rosalea; his brother, Greg Elliott; and sister, Kim Shriver.

A visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Winterset. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 11, at the church. Please follow CDC recommendations and social distancing guidelines. Live streaming of the service will be available on Jeff's Tribute Wall at www.caldwellparrish.com. Inurnment will take place 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 15 at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and they will donate to St. Joseph Catholic Church and EveryStep Hospice.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
