Jeff L. Bockoven
Des Moines - Jeff L. Bockoven, 60, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at his home in Des Moines.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Laufersweiler-Sievers Funeral Home in Fort Dodge, IA with Msgr. Kevin McCoy officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. There will be a Celebration of Life for Jeff at Rides Bar and Grill in Fort Dodge at 4pm following the service.
Jeff is survived by his children, Cory (Katie) Bockoven of Cedar Rapids and their children, Amelia, Cecelia, and Sylvester, Cary Smith of Georgia and her daughter, Kennedy, Candi (Kyle) Hughes of Humphrey, AR and their daughter, Skilar; and step-daughter, Cathy Murray of Des Moines; siblings, Jim, Keith, Beverly, and Betty.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ruby (Hendrickson) Bockoven; wife, Johanna Bockoven; and siblings, Don, Roger, and Bruce.
Jeff Lynn Bockoven was born January 3, 1960 in Fort Dodge. He attended schools in Fort Dodge and graduated from Fort Dodge Senior High. He was Licensed Respiratory Therapist and Licensed Massage Therapist. He was dedicated to helping people through his touch. Jeff was looked up to by many of his students and colleagues.
Jeff was a very talented musician. He could play a variety of instruments, (string/horns), and won awards for his keyboard proficiency. He was the heart and soul of many regional bands including Buckeye, Flashback, Midwest Rock and Soul Revue, Pair A Dice and JJ Inc, and many others throughout his life. He was inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in September of 2018. Jeff made a lot of people happy through his music. Those musicians that had the good fortune to play with him onstage, knew the extent of his talent.
Jeff was a family-oriented man. He loved and adored his wife Jo of 31 years, along with his kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters and his many friends. He was a dog lover and had numerous dogs that he nurtured and cared for until his passing.
Memorials may be left to family discretion.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020