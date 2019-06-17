|
Jeff Voskans
Des Moines - Jeff Voskans, 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. A rosary will follow. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am, Thursday, June 20 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, of which he was a longtime member. Interment with military honors will be at Glendale Cemetery.
Jeff was born February 14, 1930 in Rezekne, Latvia to parents Ben and Helena Voskans. His family immigrated to America in 1950, settling in Carroll, Iowa. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1951 through 1953. He returned to Iowa and married Valentina Kursitis in 1954 and they made their home in Des Moines.
Jeff retired in 1995 following a long career in Iowa State Government, which spanned three agencies. His most recent post was as Administrator of the Investigation Division with the Department of Inspections and Appeals. Prior to his career with the State, Jeff became an authority on alcoholism and alcohol rehabilitation programs, serving as director of the Northwest Iowa Alcoholism Service in Spencer, Iowa. He was instrumental in the development of a successful alcoholism rehabilitation program model which was adopted extensively in Northwest Iowa, and later in numerous states.
Jeff was Scout Master of Troop 17, through St. Joseph Catholic Church for many years. He enjoyed fishing, nature, and sharing his knowledge of the outdoors with his scout troop. Jeff especially loved spending time with his family.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 65 years, Val; daughters, Ramona (John) Fairburn and Sylvia (Bob) Crook; son, Jeffrey (Stacy) Voskans; grandsons, Michael Fairburn, Chris Crook, Jason Crook, John Voskans and Liam McCourt; granddaughter, Melissa Mays and 12 great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the or St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 17, 2019