Jeffery Dean HoyemClive - Jeffery Dean Hoyem passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.Jeff was born on December 12, 1968 to John and Ramona (Saacke) Hoyem in Wisconsin. He worked for the Dept. of Public Health for over 20 years where he established many valued friendships. Jeff enjoyed the adventures of life, however his biggest adventure was becoming a father. He cherished every moment with his family and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.Jeff is survived by his wife, Allison; his two children, Wren 10 and Paden 9; his parents, John and Ramona; his brothers, John and Lance; as well as his sister, Ann and her husband and their two children.