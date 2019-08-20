Services
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley Evangelical Free Church
Resources
Jeffery R. Johnson Obituary
West Des Moines - Jeffery Roger Johnson, 50, passed away at home after a courageous four-year battle with cancer surrounded by friends and family on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Services will be held 11 am Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Valley Evangelical Free Church. Burial will follow at Jordan Cemetery in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Jeffery is survived by his wife, Lynn; children, Cooper, Brody, Lexi; mother, Linda; brothers, Jay (Jessi), Joel (Kristi); in laws, Lee and Mandy Gard; nieces and nephews, Owen Pevestorf, Eric Shambaugh, Ryan Shambaugh, Logan Gard, Gracy Johnson, Violet Johnson, Zoe Gard, and Cole Johnson. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Johnson; grandparents, John and Shirley Adams and Mercille Johnson.

The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to the family for the children's educational future. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
