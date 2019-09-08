|
Jeffrey Anfinson
Waukee - Jeffrey Allen Anfinson of Waukee, Iowa, peacefully passed away at Kavenaugh House on August 18, 2019, at the age of 59. A Celebration of Life for Jeff will take place September 15, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. celebratory service at the Waukee United Methodist Church followed by a 3:30 p.m. fellowship time at the Vince Meyer Learning Center, the original school building at 4th St. and Ashworth Road also in Waukee. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019