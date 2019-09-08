Services
Celebrate Life Iowa
1200 Valley West Drive #403-09
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 689-5522
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Waukee United Methodist Church
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:30 PM
Vince Meyer Learning Center
4th St. and Ashworth Road
Waukee, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Anfinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Anfinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Anfinson Obituary
Jeffrey Anfinson

Waukee - Jeffrey Allen Anfinson of Waukee, Iowa, peacefully passed away at Kavenaugh House on August 18, 2019, at the age of 59. A Celebration of Life for Jeff will take place September 15, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. celebratory service at the Waukee United Methodist Church followed by a 3:30 p.m. fellowship time at the Vince Meyer Learning Center, the original school building at 4th St. and Ashworth Road also in Waukee. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now