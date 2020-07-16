Jeffrey Blackford
Norwalk - Jeff Blackford, 64, of Norwalk, passed away peacefully at home July 16, 2020. There will be a private family inurnment at a later date.
He was a graduate of Indianola High and DMACC Diesel Mechanics. Jeff was a lifelong farmer. He also enjoyed travel, books, camping, history, and possessed a private pilot's license.
Jeff is survived by wife Pam; sons, Matthew, Clark, and Kyle (Sarah) Blackford; granddaughter, Zoe; mother, Colleen; and sister Sandra (Ron) Meyers.
Memorial contributions can be made to Future Farmers of America (FFA). To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
.