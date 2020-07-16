1/
Jeffrey Blackford
Jeffrey Blackford

Norwalk - Jeff Blackford, 64, of Norwalk, passed away peacefully at home July 16, 2020. There will be a private family inurnment at a later date.

He was a graduate of Indianola High and DMACC Diesel Mechanics. Jeff was a lifelong farmer. He also enjoyed travel, books, camping, history, and possessed a private pilot's license.

Jeff is survived by wife Pam; sons, Matthew, Clark, and Kyle (Sarah) Blackford; granddaughter, Zoe; mother, Colleen; and sister Sandra (Ron) Meyers.

Memorial contributions can be made to Future Farmers of America (FFA). To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 16 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
