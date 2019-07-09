|
|
Jeffrey Bruce Stanley
Clive - Jeffrey Bruce Stanley, age 72, passed away peacefully in his home on July 6, 2019.
Jeff was born on August 10, 1946 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His father served in the US Army and Jeff moved often during his childhood, which continued throughout his 33 years of service with Cargill, Inc. Jeff retired from Cargill in 2001. He met the love of his life, Dorothy Austin, on a bowling league in 1966. They married on June 24, 1967 and had 3 children. Jeff enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling in his RV, fishing, boating and playing cards. Jeff also loved all the time he spent with his 3 grandchildren.
Jeff was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2011. Although he underwent medical treatment, his REAL hope was in the Lord Jesus Christ. He knew that God was in control and trusted that the Great Physician would make him well again, even if that didn't happen on this earth.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Beulah Stanley. Jeff is survived by his wife, "Dotti"; sons, Bill (Kathy) and Bruce (Stacie); daughter, Jean Wingard (Mark); grandchildren, Payton, Blake and Meghan; brother, Larry (Scotty); nephew, Greg; brother-in-law, Greg Austin; nieces, Deanna, Darcy and Dodi; and a multitude of close family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2 pm at Timberline Evangelical Free Church, 4459 121st Street, Urbandale, Iowa. Family will be available for visitation starting at noon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jeff's memory to Timberline Evangelical Free Church of Urbandale or American Bible Society (ABSGift.org).
Published in Des Moines Register on July 9, 2019