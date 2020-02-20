|
|
Jeffrey D. Smith
Des Moines - Jeffrey D. Smith, 61, passed away after a short illness on February 18, 2020.
He was born on February 3, 1959 in Rockford, Illinois. Jeff served his country proudly in the Army. He was a welder by trade, and helped construct some of the most recognizable buildings in Atlanta. Jeff was an avid ISU fan. He most recently worked for Earl May in Waukee where he greatly enjoyed taking care of the plants and working with the customers. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, and most of all, spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his fiancé, Kim Dunagan; sons, Hogan, Jared and Spencer Smith; father, Tony (Kathy) Smith; brothers, Jed (Roberta) and Dr. Josh (Kellee) Smith; sister-in-law, Kim Saline; nieces, nephews, relatives and many many friends. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Diana; brother, Joel Saline; and sister, Noelle Smith.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020