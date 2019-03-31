|
|
Jeffrey Dean Smith
Story City - Jeffrey Dean Smith, 55, passed away March 26, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. He was born October 23, 1963, in Key West, Florida to Robert and Phyllis Smith.
Jeffrey is survived by his father, Robert Smith; step-mother, Judy; sister, Debra (Gary) Ault; brothers, Richard Smith, Patrick Smith, and Ted (Cathy) Smith; step-sisters, Dawn (David) Lee and Roni (Eric) Schuling; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Fellman Smith.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019