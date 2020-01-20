|
Jeffrey Dixson
Windsor Heights - Jeffrey W. Dixson, 61, passed away at home on Friday, January 17, 2020. A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, January 25th at 2:00 pm at the Windsor United Methodist Church, 6222 University Ave, Des Moines.
He is survived by his son, Corey Dixson, sister, Debra Dixson, mother, Hurmoline Dixson, wife, Carletta Hysell, two grandchildren, six step grandchildren, many cousins, a niece and two stepsons. Memorials may be directed to Link Associates in Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020