Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
515-276-0551
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
7075 Ashworth Rd
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Ihry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Ihry


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Ihry Obituary
Jeffrey Ihry

West Des Moines - Jeffrey Paul Ihry, 52, passed away at home on August 27th, 2019. He was born in Spencer, Iowa, on August 29th, 1966, to John E. (Jack) and Florence (Fluff) Ihry and grew up on a farm outside of Royal, Iowa, with six older sisters and a younger brother.

Jeff was a 1985 graduate of Clay Central High School and graduated from Iowa State University in 1990, where he was a member of Lambda Chi Fraternity. It was there that he met his future wife, Angela Armstrong, whom he married on June 13, 1992.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Angela, four sons; Jared, Connor, Max and Jack; his mother; sisters Jane (Tom) Senst, Jill (Lane) Johnson, Joni (Terry) Murphy, Juli Kwikkel, Jeri (Kevin) Boeve, Joye (Jim) Noonan, and one brother, Jason Ihry; his mother-in-law Betsy (Carlos) Jayne; father-in-law William (Emma) Armstrong and Haru; sister-in-law Lisa Krugler; brother-in-law Michael Armstrong. He was preceded in death by his father and brothers-in-law Terry Slaughter and Dave Kwikkel.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12th at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, 8201 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA. The family will be present from 5-7 P.M. with a time for sharing memories of Jeff at 7 P.M. Services will be held on Friday, September 13th at 10:00 am at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 7075 Ashworth Rd, West Des Moines, IA 50266. A private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to https://www.gofundme.com/jeff-ihry-memorial A full obituary may be found on caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
Download Now