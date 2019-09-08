|
|
Jeffrey Ihry
West Des Moines - Jeffrey Paul Ihry, 52, passed away at home on August 27th, 2019. He was born in Spencer, Iowa, on August 29th, 1966, to John E. (Jack) and Florence (Fluff) Ihry and grew up on a farm outside of Royal, Iowa, with six older sisters and a younger brother.
Jeff was a 1985 graduate of Clay Central High School and graduated from Iowa State University in 1990, where he was a member of Lambda Chi Fraternity. It was there that he met his future wife, Angela Armstrong, whom he married on June 13, 1992.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Angela, four sons; Jared, Connor, Max and Jack; his mother; sisters Jane (Tom) Senst, Jill (Lane) Johnson, Joni (Terry) Murphy, Juli Kwikkel, Jeri (Kevin) Boeve, Joye (Jim) Noonan, and one brother, Jason Ihry; his mother-in-law Betsy (Carlos) Jayne; father-in-law William (Emma) Armstrong and Haru; sister-in-law Lisa Krugler; brother-in-law Michael Armstrong. He was preceded in death by his father and brothers-in-law Terry Slaughter and Dave Kwikkel.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12th at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, 8201 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA. The family will be present from 5-7 P.M. with a time for sharing memories of Jeff at 7 P.M. Services will be held on Friday, September 13th at 10:00 am at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 7075 Ashworth Rd, West Des Moines, IA 50266. A private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to https://www.gofundme.com/jeff-ihry-memorial A full obituary may be found on caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019