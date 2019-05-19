Services
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
914 Roland Avenue
Chariton, IA 50049
(641) 774-2918
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
914 Roland Avenue
Chariton, IA
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
914 Roland Avenue
Chariton, IA
Jeffrey Kreyling

Des Moines - Funeral services for Jeffrey Kreyling, 41, will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Jeffrey Micah Kreyling was born June 22, 1977 to David and Linda Kreyling. He graduated from Hoover High School in 1995, then furthered his education at the Mercy School of Radiology. Jeffrey worked as a radiologist for the VA in Des Moines and was currently employed by Principal Financial.

His father, David Kreyling, preceded Jeffrey in death. He will be greatly missed by his children: Ella Kreyling and Noah Kreyling; mother, Linda Kreyling; siblings: Christopher (Christina) Kreyling, Jonah Kreyling, and Amanda (Benton) Coker; and nieces and nephews: Tim, Annika, Amelia, Isaac and Derek.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 19, 2019
