Iles Funeral Homes - Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Chapel
202 S. Market Street
Madrid, IA 50156
(515) 795-3283
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Iles Funeral Homes - Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Chapel
202 S. Market Street
Madrid, IA 50156
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Iles Funeral Homes - Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Chapel
202 S. Market Street
Madrid, IA 50156
Jeffrey L. Buehler Obituary
Jeffrey L. Buehler

Des Moines -

Jeffrey L. Buehler, Tucson, passed away on January 27, 2019. Jeff was born in Des Moines on March 14, 1942. He graduated from Iowa Falls High School, Drake University, and retired from Farm Bureau in 1997.

On June 8th a visitation will be held at the Iles Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Chapel in Madrid starting at 1:30. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 with interment in the Woodward Cemetery to follow.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Dorothy Buehler, and son-in-law, Steve Durby.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Wanda, daughters, Beth (Pete) Loiler, Heather (Greg) Brandt, stepchildren Sandy Durby and Scott (Anna) Sturgeon, siblings, Julie Seidl, and Joel Buehler. He was known as "G-Pa Jeff" by his grandchildren, Alex and Zach (Amber) Brandt, Hannah, Jason, and David Loiler, Joe (Sommer), Mike (Robin), Erika (Matt Loomis) Durby, Chelsey (CJ) Schreiber, Philomene, Theodore, John and Helen Sturgeon and nine great grand-children.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation to benefit the High Trestle Trail Connection Project.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 2, 2019
