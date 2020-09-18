1/1
Jeffrey Mathers
Jeffrey Mathers

Adel - Graveside Services for Jeffrey Mathers, 78, of Adel, will be 1 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Morgan Cemetery south of Creston. The service will be live streamed on the Powers Funeral Home Facebook Page. Full Military Honors will be presented. Online condolences may be given at www.powersfh.com.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife Betty of 54 years, daughter, Jodi Braack (husband Tony) of Shawnee, Kan., their children Logan and Spencer; and son Keith (wife Anndreia) of Grimes and their children Natalie, Skyler, Nathan, Navannah, and Nashlyn and sister Leslie (husband Danny) Graves of Elgin, Texas.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
Morgan Cemetery south of Creston
Funeral services provided by
Powers Funeral Home
601 New York Ave
Creston, IA 50801
(641) 782-7036
