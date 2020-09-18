Jeffrey Mathers
Adel - Graveside Services for Jeffrey Mathers, 78, of Adel, will be 1 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Morgan Cemetery south of Creston. The service will be live streamed on the Powers Funeral Home Facebook Page. Full Military Honors will be presented. Online condolences may be given at www.powersfh.com
Jeffrey is survived by his wife Betty of 54 years, daughter, Jodi Braack (husband Tony) of Shawnee, Kan., their children Logan and Spencer; and son Keith (wife Anndreia) of Grimes and their children Natalie, Skyler, Nathan, Navannah, and Nashlyn and sister Leslie (husband Danny) Graves of Elgin, Texas.