|
|
Jeffrey Ronald Sanderson
Bondurant - Jeffrey Ronald Sanderson, servant of the Most High God was called to Glory on Thursday, February 14, 2019, surrounded by family following a courageous battle with cancer.
Jeff was born on December 11, 1962 in St. Paul, Minnesota the son of Ron and Corrine (Bakken) Sanderson. Jeff excelled at sports in his youth. Jeff met his wife Kathy in 1985 in the Northwestern University tunnel, in St. Paul, MN. He later graduated from the same institution with degrees in Biblical Studies, Communications and Journalism in 1986. Jeff also has an Elementary Education degree and coaching minor from William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Jeff and Kathy were united in marriage June 28, 1986. Jeff's love for family could be seen through his endless investment in his children's pursuits. After college Jeff pursued several business ventures before being called into full time ministry at Federated Church of Bondurant in 1995.
Over the past 23 years Jeff ministered to the people of Bondurant and its surrounding communities. Beginning as youth pastor, Jeff has reached hundreds of young people through youth groups, mission trips, vacation bible schools and camps. As senior pastor of Federated Church Jeff has delivered over a thousand messages in the name of Jesus Christ, baptized hundreds of children and adults, officiated dozens of weddings and ministered to countless families and individuals as they grieve over the earthly loss of loved ones. He has traveled abroad since 2003 to spread the gospel through missions in both Mexico and Haiti. He is also the author of two books chronicling his journey with stage four cancer and the power of God to do the impossible. Through all of his accomplishments and service, Pastor never lost sight of who managed each step, citing the scripture, "Unless the Lord builds the house, it's builders labor in vein." Psalm 127:1
Jeff was preceded in death by his Grandparents Albert and Nina Bakken, Gerhard Sanderson, Frieda Sanderson, and brother-in-law Michael Wiley.
He is survived by his wife Kathy of 32 years, Sons Ryan, Taylor (fiancé Shauna), Joshua and daughter Lydia; his parents Ron and Corrine (Bakken) Sanderson; Adopted in-laws Clyde & Mary Wiley; Sister Becky (Charlie) Lefky, Sister Ann (Russ) Couwenhoven, Brother Mike Sanderson, Sister-in-law Sandra Wiley, Sister-in-law Diane (Corbin) Van Wyk, Laura (Ryan) Meixner, many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Federated Church of Bondurant, 103 2nd St SW, Bondurant. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m., Monday, February 18, 2019, also at the church. Burial to follow at Bondurant Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date to spread the gospel.
"NEVER FORGET HOW MUCH I LOVE YOU and ALWAYS REMEMBER THE WAY HOME! JUST FOLLOW JESUS!" Jeff Sanderson
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 17, 2019