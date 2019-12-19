Services
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
West Des Moines (formerly Norwalk) - Jeffrey Scott Harbour, age 52, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his home.

He is survived by his two children, Jeffrey Mack and Natalie Sue and their mother, Chandra Harbour of Des Moines; his mother Nancy (Steven) Gambrel of Des Moines; his father, Mack (Carol) Harbour of Pleasant Hill; a sister, Jennifer (Chad) Hutchinson of West Des Moines; a brother Jim Harbour (Becky Leuschner) of Norwalk; his Aunt Patty Palmer and Uncle Dave Brown; a niece, Allison; and four nephews, Spencer, Grant, Chase, and Jack.

Visitation will be Monday, December 23rd from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 7 p.m. at O'Leary Funeral & Cremation Services in Norwalk. For a full life story, on-line condolences and order flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
