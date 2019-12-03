|
|
Jeffrey Scott Shelley
Cumming - Jeffrey Scott Shelley, 70, passed away on Friday, November 30, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Raccoon River Nature Lodge, 2500 Grand Avenue, in West Des Moines.
Scott was born in West Des Moines, IA and was a past master of the Gnemeth Masonic Lodge #577, baseball coach, ordained minister and proud co-owner of S&S Specialties. He will be fondly remembered by friends and family alike.
He is survived by his loving son, Cody; brothers, Steven and Skip; sister, Kerry Jean and her loving partner Anita.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019