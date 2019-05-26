|
Jeffrey Towle
West Des Moines - Jeffrey Towle, 64, left us on April 25, 2019 after a courageous battle with kidney failure. He grew up in Bettendorf, Iowa, in a family that loved hunting, fishing, and the great outdoors.
He attended the University of Iowa for both undergraduate and graduate studies. While there, he was a prominent member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, where he served as its president and later, house parent. During that time, he mentored dozens of young men to become better students and better people. Most of them have gone on to achieve great personal and professional success.
Jeff was also an integral part of the Duck Blind restaurant in the mid-1970's. After that, he pursued a long career in the financial services industry.
Later in life, Jeff served in the local branch of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. He loved his country and its rich history. He read thousands of books and could quote every historical fact and date from each one of them.
Throughout his life, he amassed a vast collection of friends, all of whom stayed with him until the very end.
He was an old soul from birth…wise, kind, brilliant and witty. So much fun was Jeff, that he vetoed the idea of a sad memorial service and insisted instead that a party be held. So, a Celebration of Life will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 4 to 7pm at Gilroy's Kitchen & Pub, 1238 8th Street, West Des Moines, IA 50265.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Eleanor (Lewis) Towle, and his brother, Stephen. He is survived by his wife Kelly Payne, his Beta Theta Pi brothers, brother Robert (Peach) Towle, nephew Chad (Jill) Towle and their son, Lincoln, nephew Craig (Lana) Towle and their children, Annasty, Alanna, Jonas, Lilah, and Nevaeh, sisters in law, Kenna Payne Neighbors, & Kristy Payne Losey (Doug), and a host of nieces & nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for donations to his favorite charities at a later date.
Please do not feel sorry for those of us that knew Jeff.
We feel sorry for those of you that never did.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019