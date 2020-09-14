Jeffrey W. MatchellGrimes - Jeffrey Matchell, 66, died on September 12, 2020, at home.Jeff was born on April 19, 1954, in St. Louis, MO to John W. and Jeanette (Boenker) Matchell. He was a Hoover High School graduate as well as Drake University. Jeff married Kathryn Hallman and they spent 37 years together boating on Beaver Lake in northwest Arkansas and hiking in the Rocky Mountain National Park. They enjoyed being home together with friends and family.Jeff retired from Xerox as Client Delivery Manager. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn, daughter, Michelle, and granddaughter Grace.The family would like to express gratitude to Dr. Tom Buroker and Nurses Michelle and Melanie for their loving care and compassion during Jeff's journey.Memorial services will be 11 am on Tuesday, September 22 at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 am until service time on Tuesday morning. Inurnment of the cremated remains will be at Resthaven Mausoleum.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Mission Cancer and Blood located at John Stoddard Cancer Center.