Jenalva "Jenny" Patterson
Collins - Jenalva "Jenny" Joan Patterson, age 92, of Collins died on April, 12, 2019 at Israel Hospice House in Ames, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at the United Methodist Church in Collins, Iowa on April, 17th at 11:00 am. Interment will be at the Merle Hay Mausoleum in Des Moines, IA.
Jenny was born on the family farm in Gering, Nebraska to Alva and Jennie Elliott on February, 21st, 1927. She attended rural grade school in Nebraska and then moved with her parents and her sister Lois to Collins, Iowa in 1944. Jenny graduated from Collins High School in 1945 and worked for Reuben H Donnelly Corp in Nevada, Iowa.
On June 18th, 1948 she married John E Patterson in the Collins Methodist Church and to this union two sons were born, Keith and Kirk. Jenny was an active member of her church and the American Legion Auxiliary. In 1967, John and Jenny started Patterson Supply Company where Jenny worked as an Office Manager for 33 years as well as working as Bookkeeper for Patterson Used Cars in Collins.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband John, two sons, Keith (Cindy) of Collins, Kirk (Jodi) of Johnston, and one sister, Lois Rietveld of Collins. She will be missed by her four grandsons, Kevin, Kent, Kyle and Jared and three granddaughters Daryl Ann, Ellie and Ava. As well as four great grandchildren, Kael, Kylee, Kase and Kellen.
Jenny will be greatly missed by the many people she influenced throughout her life. Jenny loved to spend time gardening and with her flowers. She could also often be found cheering on her sons and grandkids during many sporting events.
Jenny was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Linwood, LeRoy and Robert Elliott, all of Gering, Nebraska.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 14, 2019