Jenifer Dawn Wolfe
Altoona - Jenifer Dawn (Bloes) Wolfe was born June 7, 1975 to Larry & Jan (Reining) Bloes in Des Moines, IA. She passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.
She is lovingly survived by her husband, Pat; and their five children, Reed, Drew, Alea, Kate and Jack; her parents, Larry and Jan Bloes of Altoona and Steve and Jean Wolfe of Coralville; her sister, Laurie (Matt) Meneough of Norwalk; brother-in-law, Sean of Omaha; sisters-in-law, Steph (Mark) McGaffin of Ankeny and Meghan (Nathan) Miller of Winterset; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Jenifer Wolfe Memorial Fund is being set up at Bank Iowa in Altoona. Pat and the children plan to distribute funds to a variety of charities in honor of their wife and mom.
Public visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1701 8th Street SW, Altoona, respectfully following social distancing. Due to COVID 19 restrictions as well as the church limitations, the family would like you to join them virtually for the private funeral held at 12 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at the church by accessing the live stream link on Jen's obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com. Cremation will occur following the funeral and private burial will be held at a later date at the Altoona Cemetery. Please see full obituary and express online condolences at the Hamilton's Funeral Home website.
Altoona - Jenifer Dawn (Bloes) Wolfe was born June 7, 1975 to Larry & Jan (Reining) Bloes in Des Moines, IA. She passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.
She is lovingly survived by her husband, Pat; and their five children, Reed, Drew, Alea, Kate and Jack; her parents, Larry and Jan Bloes of Altoona and Steve and Jean Wolfe of Coralville; her sister, Laurie (Matt) Meneough of Norwalk; brother-in-law, Sean of Omaha; sisters-in-law, Steph (Mark) McGaffin of Ankeny and Meghan (Nathan) Miller of Winterset; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Jenifer Wolfe Memorial Fund is being set up at Bank Iowa in Altoona. Pat and the children plan to distribute funds to a variety of charities in honor of their wife and mom.
Public visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1701 8th Street SW, Altoona, respectfully following social distancing. Due to COVID 19 restrictions as well as the church limitations, the family would like you to join them virtually for the private funeral held at 12 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at the church by accessing the live stream link on Jen's obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com. Cremation will occur following the funeral and private burial will be held at a later date at the Altoona Cemetery. Please see full obituary and express online condolences at the Hamilton's Funeral Home website.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.