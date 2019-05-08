Services
Pella - Jennie L. (Van Dyk) Geetings, passed away Sunday at her residence. Jennie was the wife of the late Wayne Geetings; the mother of Ronald and Karen Geetings, Donald and Ginny Geetings, Larry and Jennie Geetings, Lana and Merrill Pol all of Pella; grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren; and sister of Ray Van Dyk and Dee, Shirley and Derrill Cook of Pella. Family Committal Service will be held on Thursday, May 9. Visitation will begin Wednesday afternoon at the Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home with the family present from 5 pm to 7 pm.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 8, 2019
