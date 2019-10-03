|
|
Jennie Lee Douglas
Des Moines - Jennie Lee Douglas, 87, passed away at her home September 30, 2019.
Jennie was born June 13, 1932 in Des Moines to Sydney and Madeline Roberts. She worked at the Ben Franklin Store for 20 years, during which time, she made radio commercials for them. Jennie later retired from McDonalds where she worked as a hostess. While working at McDonalds, she loved to read to the children. Jennie loved bunnies and jewelry. She will be remembered for wearing beautiful barrettes in her hair. Jennie enjoyed doing Tai Chi on Saturdays at Southridge Mall.
Jennie is survived by her children, Christie (Chuck) DeWitte and Jody Douglas; brother, William (Carolyn) Roberts; nephew, William (Shari) Roberts; niece, Pamela Roberts; great-nephews, William Chapman, Tyler, Dylan and Jordan (Shelby) Roberts; as well as a host of extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John Raymond Douglas.
The family will greet friends Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 12 pm to 2 pm followed by the funeral service at 2 pm at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. A private family burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to EveryStep Hospice in loving memory of Jennie.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019