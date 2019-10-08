Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
15 Indianola Road
Jennie Soda-Reed Obituary
Jennie Soda-Reed

Des Moines - Jennie Soda-Reed passed away peacefully at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the age of 103.

The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 with the Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12th at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road. Jennie will be laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
