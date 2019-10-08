|
Jennie Soda-Reed
Des Moines - Jennie Soda-Reed passed away peacefully at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the age of 103.
The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 with the Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12th at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road. Jennie will be laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019