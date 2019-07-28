|
|
Jennie Terlouw
Grinnell - Jennie Terlouw, 90, of Grinnell (Seeland Park), and formerly of rural Sully, died on July 25, 2019, at the Comfort House in Pella under the care of Hospice of Pella.
A graveside service and burial has been scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30th, at the Sully Cemetery in Sully.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell followed by a reception and lunch at Seeland Park/St. Francis Manor Social Center.
Memorial contributions may be designated to St. Francis Manor Foundation.
For additional information please go to the Smith Funeral Home website: smithfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 28, 2019