Smith Funeral Home
1103 Broad Street
Grinnell, IA 50112
641-236-3134
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Smith Funeral Home
1103 Broad Street
Grinnell, IA 50112
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Sully Cemetery
Sully, IA
Jennie Terlouw


1929 - 2019
Jennie Terlouw Obituary
Jennie Terlouw

Grinnell - Jennie Terlouw, 90, of Grinnell (Seeland Park), and formerly of rural Sully, died on July 25, 2019, at the Comfort House in Pella under the care of Hospice of Pella.

A graveside service and burial has been scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30th, at the Sully Cemetery in Sully.

Visitation with the family present will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell followed by a reception and lunch at Seeland Park/St. Francis Manor Social Center.

Memorial contributions may be designated to St. Francis Manor Foundation.

For additional information please go to the Smith Funeral Home website: smithfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 28, 2019
