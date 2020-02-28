|
Jennifer Ann Macdonald, 72, passed away on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Monday, March 2, 2020, at Westover Funeral Home. Memorial services will be 10:30 am Tuesday at Meredith Drive Reformed Church in Des Moines. Jennifer was born on September 16th, 1947 in Des Moines, Iowa to her parents, Jack and Bette Jones. She attended schools in Des Moines and was a Camp Fire leader at Camp Hantesa in Boone, Iowa. She was involved as a Ryderette at Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, where she graduated in 1965. She also attended both Grand View University and Drake University after graduating high school. She married Bruce Macdonald on June 1st, 1968 in Des Moines. They lived in Norfolk, Virginia for three years while Bruce served in the United States Navy. They also resided near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, before moving back to Des Moines in 1976. Jennifer was a successful manager for the telephone company for over 25 years before retiring in 2002. After retirement, she was hired on staff at Meredith Drive Reformed Church as the Care Ministry Coordinator. Jennifer was also elected as an elder in the church. Jennifer enjoyed playing golf, swimming, and walking the beaches at Marco Island, Florida. She also enjoyed vacationing in Europe, as well as visiting Branson, Missouri, and spending time with friends in Colorado. She also loved solving Sudoku and Crossword puzzles. She is survived by her husband Bruce, two children, Douglas (Tae) and Matthew Macdonald (Melinda), four grandchildren, Cameron (Laura), Gavin, Marielle, and Maxton Macdonald, as well as one great-grandchild, Elliot, two brothers, Jeffrey (Kathy) and Jonathan Jones (Jack Sargent), one niece, Alli Ewing (Duncan), their daughter Sloane, and one nephew, Christopher Jones (Candice). In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the University of Iowa, Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, 200 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, IA, 52242.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020