Jennifer Ann Tietjen
Des Moines - Jennifer Ann Tietjen, 45, died at home in Des Moines, IA, Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was born April 25, 1974 in Dubuque, IA to Robert & Michelle Tietjen.
Survivors include her parents, sister Bethy, brothers Kevin and Chris, niece Abbey, nephew Mason and her beloved cat "Bellsy".
A memorial mass will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 11am at St. Joseph Church, 3300 Easton Blvd. Des Moines, IA 50317. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.
A memorial fund has been established by the family to be directed to Jenny's favorite charities.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 20, 2019