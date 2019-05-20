Services
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
3300 Easton Blvd.
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Tietjen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Ann Tietjen


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jennifer Ann Tietjen Obituary
Jennifer Ann Tietjen

Des Moines - Jennifer Ann Tietjen, 45, died at home in Des Moines, IA, Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was born April 25, 1974 in Dubuque, IA to Robert & Michelle Tietjen.

Survivors include her parents, sister Bethy, brothers Kevin and Chris, niece Abbey, nephew Mason and her beloved cat "Bellsy".

A memorial mass will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 11am at St. Joseph Church, 3300 Easton Blvd. Des Moines, IA 50317. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.

A memorial fund has been established by the family to be directed to Jenny's favorite charities.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now